DAGCO Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NKE traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

