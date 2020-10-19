DAGCO Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average of $126.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

