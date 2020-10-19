DAGCO Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 681.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.31.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.