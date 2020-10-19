DAGCO Inc. Has $989,000 Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 128.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 86.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. 121,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,382,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

