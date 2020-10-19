DAGCO Inc. Makes New $478,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after buying an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,432,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.70. 3,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,252. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

