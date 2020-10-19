DAGCO Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,918 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.89. 647,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,036,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.19. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

