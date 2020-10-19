DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $216,701,000 after buying an additional 102,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 265,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

