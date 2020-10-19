DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,974 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.04. 54,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

