DAGCO Inc. Sells 124 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.77. 23,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

