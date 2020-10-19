DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,951,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

