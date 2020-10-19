DAGCO Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 24,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 63,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.47. 21,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,043. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

