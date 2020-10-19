DAGCO Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Shares of DG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

