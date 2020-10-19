DAGCO Inc. Sells 257 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.02. 65,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.