DAGCO Inc. Sells 398 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

