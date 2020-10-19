DAGCO Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240,762 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.94. 9,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $142.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

