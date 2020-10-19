Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008646 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bibox and YoBit. Dai has a total market capitalization of $917.77 million and $68.92 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 908,837,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 908,837,069 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Ethfinex, YoBit, DDEX, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, HitBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.