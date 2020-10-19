Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Shares Gap Up to $691.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $691.00, but opened at $723.00. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) shares last traded at $688.00, with a volume of 10,479 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 672.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 685.93.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, and news and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media segments.

