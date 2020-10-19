Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.45 and its 200 day moving average is $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

