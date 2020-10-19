Darwin Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

Shares of HD stock opened at $287.66 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

