DATA Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. One DATA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, Huobi and IDEX. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $144,138.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00261034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.01376879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00150152 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.