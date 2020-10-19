Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Short Interest Update

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Daxor in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of DXR stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Daxor has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

