DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $244,468.01 and approximately $926.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

