Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.08.

DE opened at $241.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.20. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

