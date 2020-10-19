Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Tops $398,380.79

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Delphy has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $398,380.79 and $3,465.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.88 or 0.04917388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

