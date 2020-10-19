Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DNN opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $218.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.