Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in General Electric by 234.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,827,859. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

