Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 723 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $228.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $229.45. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

