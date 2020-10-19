Domani Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,009. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.