Domani Wealth LLC Buys 418 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 60,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.