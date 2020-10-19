Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. 14,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,979. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

