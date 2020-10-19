Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Oracle by 18.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.26. The company had a trading volume of 46,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

