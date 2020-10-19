Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $468.85. 9,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $433.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $474.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

