Domani Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,376. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

