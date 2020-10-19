Domani Wealth LLC Has $420,000 Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.70. 5,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

