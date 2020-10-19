Domani Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $85.65. 47,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.