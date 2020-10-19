Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 36.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $555.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark raised NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

