Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

