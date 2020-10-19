Domani Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 206,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,977,000 after purchasing an additional 280,296 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $502.01. 17,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

