Domani Wealth LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 74,926 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.16. 10,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

