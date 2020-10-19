Domani Wealth LLC Sells 37 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,779,000 after purchasing an additional 450,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

