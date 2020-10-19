Domani Wealth LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 155,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,453. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.