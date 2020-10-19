Domani Wealth LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 875.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 876,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,796. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

