Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on TAKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TAKOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,235. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.