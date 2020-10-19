Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) Set to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $45.69 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc operates a software as a service platform for the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.