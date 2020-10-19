Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.37. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

Get Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) by 156.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.