Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 168.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 366,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNKN. Barclays raised their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $85.10 on Monday. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

