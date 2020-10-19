DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXPE. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.76.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

