e-Gulden (EFL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $34.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00413702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002964 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,966,107 coins and its circulating supply is 17,143,784 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

