Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Medicure (NASDAQ:MCUJF) Financial Comparison

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Medicure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Medicure.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Medicure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $195.89 million 3.23 $14.31 million $1.38 33.66 Medicure $15.20 million 0.51 -$14.91 million N/A N/A

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Medicure.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals -2.54% 4.11% 2.62% Medicure -152.05% -41.49% -29.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Medicure on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL. Its product candidates also includes EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium for exertional heat stroke; EP-5101 (PEMFEXY) for lung cancer and mesothelioma; EGL-5385-C-1701 (fulvestrant) for breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc., a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome. The company's products also comprise PREXXARTAN, an oral solution used for the treatment of hypertension. In addition, it is developing TARDOXAL that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia/neurological indications; and products for the treatment of acute cardiology. Medicure Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

