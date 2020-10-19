Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.59. 4,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

